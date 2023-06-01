Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Ujazdow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1660 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4260 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 48 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1660 "Lithuanian Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

