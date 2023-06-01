Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1660 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4260 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

