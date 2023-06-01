Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Ujazdow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1660 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4260 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
