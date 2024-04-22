Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark GBA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search