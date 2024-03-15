Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1660 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

