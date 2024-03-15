Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1660 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3422 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
12735 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
