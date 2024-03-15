Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1660 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3422 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
12735 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 27, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1660 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

