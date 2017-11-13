3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 "Krakow Mint". Date error (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 "Krakow Mint". Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition XF (2)