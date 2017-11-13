Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 "Krakow Mint". Date error (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Date error
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,23 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1660
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 "Krakow Mint". Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search