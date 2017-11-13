Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 "Krakow Mint". Date error (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Date error

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 "Krakow Mint" Date error - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 "Krakow Mint" Date error - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,23 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 "Krakow Mint". Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1543 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

