Donative 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig". Silver (Poland, John II Casimir)
- Metal Silver
- Weight 17,6 - 19,4 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Ducat
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1660 "Danzig" with mark IH. Silver. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3960 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
