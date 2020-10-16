Donative 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig". Silver (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1660 "Danzig" with mark IH. Silver. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (7) VF (1)