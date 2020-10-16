Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig". Silver (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Donative 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 17,6 - 19,4 g
  • Diameter 42 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Ducat
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1660 "Danzig" with mark IH. Silver. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3960 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - October 5, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 5, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
