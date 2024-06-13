Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 28 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Straight shield" with mark GBA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5740 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
2559 $
Price in auction currency 9600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
