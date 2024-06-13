Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 28 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Straight shield" with mark GBA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5740 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA "Straight shield" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA "Straight shield" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
2559 $
Price in auction currency 9600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA "Straight shield" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA "Straight shield" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1660 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search