Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1660 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1660 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1660 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1660 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 80,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland 2 Ducat 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
25590 $
Price in auction currency 80000 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1660 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

