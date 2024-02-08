2 Ducat 1660 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1660 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 80,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)