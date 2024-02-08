Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1660 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1660 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 80,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1660 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search