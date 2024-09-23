Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Coins of Prussia 2 Mark of German Empire - Germany
2 Mark 1876-1884Prussia
2 Mark 1888Prussia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1888 A 140,512 4 1104
2 Mark 1888Prussia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1888 A 141,000 5 704
2 Mark 1891-1912Prussia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1891 A 543,962 - 1 741892 A 181,713 - 3 1051893 A 948,325 - 0 941896 A 1,771,885 - 0 951898 A 1,042,187 - 0 451899 A 2,350,920 - 1 851900 A 2,681,537 - 1 761901 A 398,486 - 0 1361902 A 3,948,323 - 0 881903 A 4,078,709 - 0 691904 A 9,981,031 - 2 1771905 A 6,493,135 620 3 1371906 A 4,019,250 85 1 901907 A 8,110,264 - 1 1371908 A 2,388,550 - 0 771911 A 1,181,475 - 0 811912 A 732,813 - 0 641891-1912 Off-center strike - - 0 15
2 Mark 1901Prussia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1901 A 200 years of Prussia 2,600,000 5 8921901 A 200 years of Prussia. Off-center strike - 0 3
2 Mark 1913Prussia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1913 A 25th years of the reign 1,500,000 5,000 2 619
2 Mark 1913Prussia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1913 A Wars of Liberation 1,500,000 4 6431913 A Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike - 0 1
