Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,388,550
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1089 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 77000 JPY
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1908 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
