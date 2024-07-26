Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,388,550

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1089 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 77000 JPY
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1908 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

