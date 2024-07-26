2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64477 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (62) UNC (99) AU (231) XF (228) VF (79) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (9) MS64 (12) MS63 (9) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU53 (3) PF67 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (4) PF63 (4) PF62 (2) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (43) PCGS (21) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Anticomondo (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (4)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (47)

Cayón (2)

CNG (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Emporium Hamburg (36)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (2)

Gärtner (5)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (20)

Grün (29)

Heritage (38)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (28)

Höhn (33)

Holmasto (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (8)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (10)

Künker (140)

Lanz München (1)

London Coin Galleries (2)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (9)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisor (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (16)

Rhenumis (13)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (8)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (16)

Stack's (8)

Stephen Album (3)

Teutoburger (75)

UBS (6)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (75)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (10)