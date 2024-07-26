Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 141,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (704)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64477 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
922 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123 ... 34
