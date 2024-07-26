Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 141,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64477 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
922 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search