2 Mark 1896 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,1110 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,771,885
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51068 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
