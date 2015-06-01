2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia". 200 years of Prussia. Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. 200 years of Prussia. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 240. Bidding took place March 9, 2000.

Сondition AU (3)