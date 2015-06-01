Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia". 200 years of Prussia. Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 200 years of Prussia. Off-center strike
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. 200 years of Prussia. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 240. Bidding took place March 9, 2000.
