Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia". 200 years of Prussia. Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 200 years of Prussia. Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" 200 years of Prussia Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" 200 years of Prussia Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. 200 years of Prussia. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 240. Bidding took place March 9, 2000.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
240 DM
Price in auction currency 240 DEM

