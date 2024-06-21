Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1884
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1884 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (8)
- Katz (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (21)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (12)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1884 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search