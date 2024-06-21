Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1884 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1884 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

