2 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1884 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (9) AU (39) XF (22) VF (15) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (11)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (8)

Katz (2)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (21)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

SINCONA (3)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (12)

WAG (10)

Westfälische (3)