Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Germany
1884
Germany
Period:
1871-2001
1871-2001
German Empire
1871-1918
Weimar Republic
1919-1933
GDR
1948-1990
FRG
1948-2001
Home
Catalog
Germany
1884
Coins of Germany 1884
Select a category
All
Imperial
Hamburg
Prussia
Reuss-Gera
Small Imperial Coins
1 Mark 1873-1887
Off-center strike
Average price
5100 $
Sales
1
48
10 Pfennig 1873-1889
Off-center strike
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
3
5 Pfennig 1874-1889
Off-center strike
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
8
5 Pfennig 1874-1889
Incuse Error
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
6
1 Pfennig 1873-1889
Off-center strike
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
16
Coins of Hamburg
20 Mark 1884 J Hamburg
Average price
460 $
Sales
0
138
Coins of Prussia
20 Mark 1884 A Prussia
Average price
480 $
Sales
1
136
2 Mark 1884 A Prussia
Average price
610 $
Sales
0
91
Coin of Reuss-Gera
2 Mark 1884 A Reuss-Gera
Average price
510 $
Sales
4
470
Best offers
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 26, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Germany
Period
1871-2001
Category
Close
???
Germany
Period
1871-2001
German Empire
1871-1918
Weimar Republic
1919-1933
GDR
1948-1990
FRG
1948-2001
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send