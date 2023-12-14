1 Mark 1873-1887 "Type 1873-1887". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873-1887 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4012 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 900,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2016.

