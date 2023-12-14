Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1873-1887 "Type 1873-1887". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1873-1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873-1887 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4012 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 900,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
