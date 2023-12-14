Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1873-1887 "Type 1873-1887". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 1 Mark 1873-1887 "Type 1873-1887" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1873-1887 "Type 1873-1887" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1873-1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873-1887 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4012 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 900,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2016.

Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 80 CHF
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 90 CHF
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - October 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1873-1887 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
To auction

