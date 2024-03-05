1 Pfennig 1873-1889 "Type 1873-1889". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1754 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 8, 2007.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (8) VF (3)