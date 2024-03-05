Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1873-1889 "Type 1873-1889". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 "Type 1873-1889" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 "Type 1873-1889" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1873-1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1754 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 8, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Künker - October 8, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
