Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1873-1889 "Type 1873-1889". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1873-1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1873-1889 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1754 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 8, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search