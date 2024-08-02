Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 639,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1884
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1884 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3267 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1884 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

