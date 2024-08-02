Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1884 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 639,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1884
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1884 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3267 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
