5 Pfennig 1874-1889 "Type 1874-1889". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 . Incuse Error. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 7, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (1)