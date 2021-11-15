Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1874-1889 "Type 1874-1889". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 "Type 1874-1889" Incuse Error - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 "Type 1874-1889" Incuse Error - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1874-1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 . Incuse Error. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 7, 2021.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

