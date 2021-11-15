Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1874-1889 "Type 1874-1889". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Incuse Error
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1874-1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 . Incuse Error. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 7, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (4)
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search