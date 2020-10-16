Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1874-1889 "Type 1874-1889". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 "Type 1874-1889" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 "Type 1874-1889" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1874-1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 6501 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
  • Status International (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Status International - October 16, 2020
Seller Status International
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

