5 Pfennig 1874-1889 "Type 1874-1889". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 6501 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (3) VF (1)