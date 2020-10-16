Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1874-1889 "Type 1874-1889". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1874-1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874-1889 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 6501 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
