Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1884
- Ruler Heinrich XIV (Prince Reuss Younger Line)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (470)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1884 "Reuss-Gera" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4916 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
