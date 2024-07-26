Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Heinrich XIV (Prince Reuss Younger Line)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (470)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1884 "Reuss-Gera" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4916 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1884 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
