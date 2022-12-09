Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1873-1889 "Type 1873-1889". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1873-1889 "Type 1873-1889" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1873-1889 "Type 1873-1889" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1873-1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873-1889 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 6516 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873-1889 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

