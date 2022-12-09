Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1873-1889 "Type 1873-1889". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1873-1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873-1889 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 6516 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
