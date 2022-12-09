10 Pfennig 1873-1889 "Type 1873-1889". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873-1889 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 6516 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition AU (3)