20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1884 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 3, 2018.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (15) XF (58) VF (52) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (2)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (6)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (4)

ICE (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (13)

Lugdunum (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Reinhard Fischer (16)

Rhenumis (2)

Schulman (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (4)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (5)

WAG (11)

Warin Global Investments (1)

Zöttl (3)