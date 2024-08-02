Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 224,422

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1884 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 3, 2018.

Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1884 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

