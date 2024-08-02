Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1884 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 224,422
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1884
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1884 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 3, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (10)
- Höhn (4)
- ICE (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (13)
- Lugdunum (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (16)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (11)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1884 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search