Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,1110 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 181,713
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rapp
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
