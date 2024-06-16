2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

