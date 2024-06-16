Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,1110 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 181,713

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 122 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Rapp - November 15, 2023
Seller Rapp
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
