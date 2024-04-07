Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,1110 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,042,187

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1106 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1898 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search