Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,1110 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,042,187
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1106 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Aurea (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (6)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (8)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search