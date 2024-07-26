Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,948,323

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisa (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - April 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 17, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1902 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1902 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search