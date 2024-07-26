2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (12) AU (21) XF (7) VF (19) F (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) PF66 (2) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (2)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (2)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Grün (11)

Heritage (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (2)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Inasta (1)

Katz (4)

Kroha (2)

Künker (7)

Lanz München (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisa (5)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (7)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (9)

Wójcicki (1)

Zöttl (3)