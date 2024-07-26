Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,948,323
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
