2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,301,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
