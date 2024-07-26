Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,301,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Kroha - March 11, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date March 11, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

