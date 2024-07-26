Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 398,486

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20686 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 17, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

