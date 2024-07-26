Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 398,486
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20686 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
