2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint
