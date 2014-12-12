Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" Wars of Liberation Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" Wars of Liberation Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913
