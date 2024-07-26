Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 732,813

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1091 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - October 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 19, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 2, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 2, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1912 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

