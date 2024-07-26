Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 732,813
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1091 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (7)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1912 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search