Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,1110 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 543,962
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (15)
- Möller (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (9)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1891 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search