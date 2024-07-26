Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,1110 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 543,962

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1891 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

