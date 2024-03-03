Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Silver
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1891-1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 9223 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date November 17, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
