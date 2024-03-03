Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1891-1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 9223 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 9, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Schulman - November 17, 2013
Seller Schulman
Date November 17, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 19, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date September 19, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

