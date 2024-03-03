2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891-1912 "Prussia". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 9223 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Service PCGS (1)