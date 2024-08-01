Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". 25th years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 25th years of the reign
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (619)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. 25th years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7775 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
