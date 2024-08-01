Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". 25th years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 25th years of the reign

Obverse 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" 25th years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" 25th years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (619)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. 25th years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7775 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

