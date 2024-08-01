2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". 25th years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. 25th years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7775 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

