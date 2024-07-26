Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,1110 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 948,325
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6345 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 15, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage (6)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (20)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- WAG (14)
- WCN (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1893 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search