Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,1110 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 948,325

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6345 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 15, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (20)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • WAG (14)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1893 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1893 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search