2 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6345 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 15, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (22) AU (46) XF (9) VF (1) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Aurea (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (14)

Heritage (6)

Höhn (3)

Katz (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (20)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (9)

WAG (14)

WCN (1)