Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,512

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3009 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 CHF
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Via - May 28, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

