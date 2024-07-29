2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3009 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (63) UNC (351) AU (400) XF (218) VF (36) F (2) No grade (30) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (9) MS66 (28) MS65 (37) MS64 (19) MS63 (22) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) XF45 (10) XF40 (3) PF66 (3) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) PF63 (7) PF62 (2) PF61 (1) PF55 (2) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (97) PCGS (56) ННР (3) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (17)

Anticomondo (2)

Artemide Aste (4)

Aste (2)

Auction World (7)

Auctiones (4)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (5)

Aurea (19)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

AURORA (2)

BAC (32)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (4)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (5)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (8)

COINSNET (8)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

DNW (3)

Dorotheum (3)

Emporium Hamburg (57)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (7)

Gärtner (6)

GGN (2)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)

Goldberg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (18)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (5)

Grün (19)

Heritage (54)

Heritage Eur (6)

Hermes Auctions (2)

HERVERA (7)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (16)

Höhn (31)

Holmasto (1)

iBelgica (1)

ibercoin (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (6)

ICE (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

iNumis (2)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (39)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kricheldorf (2)

Kroha (16)

Künker (79)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

London Coins (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (4)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (18)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (12)

Münzen & Medaillen (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (22)

Münzenonline (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (14)

Nihon (1)

NOA (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numimarket (6)

Numis Poland (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismatica Luciani (2)

Numisor (3)

NUMMUS Olomouc (9)

Pesek Auctions (5)

POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (8)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (20)

Reinhard Fischer (37)

Rhenumis (11)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (19)

Rzeszowski DA (13)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (4)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (8)

Soler y Llach (9)

Solidus Numismatik (4)

Sonntag (5)

Stack's (13)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (6)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (83)

UBS (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (3)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)

Via (6)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

VL Nummus (9)

WAG (119)

WCN (19)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (5)

Wormser Auktionshaus (9)

Zöttl (5)