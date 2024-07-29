Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,512
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3009 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (17)
- Anticomondo (2)
- Artemide Aste (4)
- Aste (2)
- Auction World (7)
- Auctiones (4)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (5)
- Aurea (19)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (32)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (4)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (5)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (8)
- COINSNET (8)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- DNW (3)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (57)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (7)
- Gärtner (6)
- GGN (2)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (18)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (5)
- Grün (19)
- Heritage (54)
- Heritage Eur (6)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- HERVERA (7)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (16)
- Höhn (31)
- Holmasto (1)
- iBelgica (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (6)
- ICE (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (39)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kricheldorf (2)
- Kroha (16)
- Künker (79)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (18)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (12)
- Münzen & Medaillen (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (22)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numimarket (6)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Numisor (3)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (9)
- Pesek Auctions (5)
- POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (8)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (20)
- Reinhard Fischer (37)
- Rhenumis (11)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (19)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Schulman (4)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (8)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (13)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (6)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (83)
- UBS (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
- Via (6)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- VL Nummus (9)
- WAG (119)
- WCN (19)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (9)
- Zöttl (5)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 CHF
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 53
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search