2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (13) AU (64) XF (35) VF (20) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (4)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (14)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (6)

Katz (1)

Künker (30)

London Coins (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nihon (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (3)

Teutoburger (23)

UBS (1)

WAG (19)

Westfälische (5)

Wójcicki (1)