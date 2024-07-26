Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 164,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (30)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (23)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (19)
  • Westfälische (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

