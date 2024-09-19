Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Coins of Germany 1883

Small Imperial Coins

Obverse 1 Mark 1883 A
Reverse 1 Mark 1883 A
1 Mark 1883 A
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1 Mark 1883 D
Reverse 1 Mark 1883 D
1 Mark 1883 D
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1 Mark 1883 E
Reverse 1 Mark 1883 E
1 Mark 1883 E
Average price 660 $
Sales
1 34
Obverse 1 Mark 1883 F
Reverse 1 Mark 1883 F
1 Mark 1883 F
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Mark 1883 G
Reverse 1 Mark 1883 G
1 Mark 1883 G
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1 Mark 1883 J
Reverse 1 Mark 1883 J
1 Mark 1883 J
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Mark 1873-1887
Reverse 1 Mark 1873-1887
1 Mark 1873-1887 Off-center strike
Average price 5100 $
Sales
1 48
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1873-1889
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1873-1889
10 Pfennig 1873-1889 Off-center strike
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889
5 Pfennig 1874-1889 Off-center strike
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889
5 Pfennig 1874-1889 Incuse Error
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1873-1889
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1873-1889
1 Pfennig 1873-1889 Off-center strike
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 16

Coins of Baden

Obverse 2 Mark 1883 G Baden
Reverse 2 Mark 1883 G Baden
2 Mark 1883 G Baden
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 30

Coins of Bavaria

Obverse 2 Mark 1883 D Bayern
Reverse 2 Mark 1883 D Bayern
2 Mark 1883 D Bayern
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 99

Coins of Hamburg

Obverse 20 Mark 1883 J Hamburg
Reverse 20 Mark 1883 J Hamburg
20 Mark 1883 J Hamburg
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 2 Mark 1883 J Hamburg
Reverse 2 Mark 1883 J Hamburg
2 Mark 1883 J Hamburg
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 29

Coins of Prussia

Obverse 20 Mark 1883 A Prussia
Reverse 20 Mark 1883 A Prussia
20 Mark 1883 A Prussia
Average price 470 $
Sales
2 184
Obverse 10 Mark 1883 A Prussia
Reverse 10 Mark 1883 A Prussia
10 Mark 1883 A Prussia
Average price 3500 $
Sales
1 49
Obverse 2 Mark 1883 A Prussia
Reverse 2 Mark 1883 A Prussia
2 Mark 1883 A Prussia
Average price 550 $
Sales
1 145

Coin of Saxony

Obverse 2 Mark 1883 E Saxony
Reverse 2 Mark 1883 E Saxony
2 Mark 1883 E Saxony
Average price 900 $
Sales
1 32

Coins of Württemberg

Obverse 2 Mark 1883 F Wurtenberg
Reverse 2 Mark 1883 F Wurtenberg
2 Mark 1883 F Wurtenberg
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 56
