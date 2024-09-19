Catalog
Home
Catalog
Germany
1883
Germany
Period:
1871-2001
1871-2001
German Empire
1871-1918
Weimar Republic
1919-1933
GDR
1948-1990
FRG
1948-2001
Home
Catalog
Germany
1883
Coins of Germany 1883
Select a category
All
Imperial
Baden
Bavaria
Hamburg
Prussia
Saxony
Württemberg
Small Imperial Coins
1 Mark 1883 A
Average price
280 $
Sales
0
12
1 Mark 1883 D
Average price
490 $
Sales
0
32
1 Mark 1883 E
Average price
660 $
Sales
1
34
1 Mark 1883 F
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
9
1 Mark 1883 G
Average price
420 $
Sales
0
23
1 Mark 1883 J
Average price
900 $
Sales
0
9
1 Mark 1873-1887
Off-center strike
Average price
5100 $
Sales
1
48
10 Pfennig 1873-1889
Off-center strike
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
3
5 Pfennig 1874-1889
Off-center strike
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
8
5 Pfennig 1874-1889
Incuse Error
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
6
1 Pfennig 1873-1889
Off-center strike
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
16
Coins of Baden
2 Mark 1883 G Baden
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
30
Coins of Bavaria
2 Mark 1883 D Bayern
Average price
390 $
Sales
0
99
Coins of Hamburg
20 Mark 1883 J Hamburg
Average price
400 $
Sales
0
29
2 Mark 1883 J Hamburg
Average price
790 $
Sales
0
29
Coins of Prussia
20 Mark 1883 A Prussia
Average price
470 $
Sales
2
184
10 Mark 1883 A Prussia
Average price
3500 $
Sales
1
49
2 Mark 1883 A Prussia
Average price
550 $
Sales
1
145
Coin of Saxony
2 Mark 1883 E Saxony
Average price
900 $
Sales
1
32
Coins of Württemberg
2 Mark 1883 F Wurtenberg
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
56
