Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1883
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1883 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search