Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1883 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
