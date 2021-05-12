Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1883 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1883 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1883 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 809,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1883 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1883 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1883 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2191 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1883 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1883 A at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1883 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1883 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1883 A at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1883 A at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1883 A at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1883 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1883 A at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1883 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

