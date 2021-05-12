Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1883 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 809,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1883
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1883 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2191 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
