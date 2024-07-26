2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3393 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2008.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (38) XF (23) VF (30) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)

