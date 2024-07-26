Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 104,217

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3393 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2008.

Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1883 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

