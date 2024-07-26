Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1883 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 104,217
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1883
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3393 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (16)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (20)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (14)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1883 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search