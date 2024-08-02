Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 125,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1883 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7279 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Jesús Vico - September 17, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******


