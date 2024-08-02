Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1883 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 125,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1883
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1883 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7279 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (7)
- Möller (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1883 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search