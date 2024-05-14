Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1883 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

