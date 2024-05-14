Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1883 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1883
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (9)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (4)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
