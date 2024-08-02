Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,283,131
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1883
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1883 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8250 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
