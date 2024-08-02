20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1883 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8250 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (22) XF (66) VF (82) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (6) ANACS (1) NGC (3)

