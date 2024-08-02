Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,283,131

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1883 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8250 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Bereska (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (13)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (26)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (14)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 472 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 16, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1883 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1883 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search