1 Mark 1883 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 112,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1883
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1883 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (8)
- Teutoburger (6)
- WAG (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
