Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1883 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1883 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1883 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 112,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1883 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1883 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1883 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search