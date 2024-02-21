Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1883 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1883 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1883 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 91,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1883 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6126 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

