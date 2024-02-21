Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1883 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 91,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1883
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1883 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6126 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
