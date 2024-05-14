Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 73,872
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1883
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1298 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1883 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
