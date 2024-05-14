Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 73,872

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1298 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (5)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - September 3, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1883 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

