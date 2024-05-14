2 Mark 1883 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1298 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (12) VF (35) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) F15 (1) Service NGC (1)

