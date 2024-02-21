Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1883 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 148,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1883
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1883 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
