Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,213
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1883
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1883 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1960 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place June 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1738 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6045 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 18, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1883 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
