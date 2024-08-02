Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,213

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1883 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1960 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place June 18, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (25)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1738 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6045 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Stephen Album - May 18, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 18, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 9, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1883 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1883 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

