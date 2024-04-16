Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1883 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1883 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1883 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 121,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1883 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1883 J at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1883 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1883 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 J at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 J at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 J at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 J at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 J at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 J at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

