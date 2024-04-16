Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1883 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 121,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1883
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1883 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
