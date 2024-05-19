Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,493

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 23,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 16, 2021
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1883 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search