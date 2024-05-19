Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1883 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,493
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1883
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1883 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 23,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
12
