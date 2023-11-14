Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1883 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1883 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1883 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 208,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1883 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Möller (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1883 D at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1883 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search