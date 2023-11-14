Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1883 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 208,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1883
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1883 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (8)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (14)
- Möller (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search